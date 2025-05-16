Shakib Al Hasan opens up after joining Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10

Shakib Al Hasan attends a practice session at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on August 15, 2024, ahead of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. — AFP

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his excitement after joining two-time champions Lahore Qalandars for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to take place from May 17 to 25.

The franchise officially announced Shakib’s signing on Thursday, confirming that the veteran all-rounder has been brought in as a replacement for New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell.

Mitchell sustained a hand injury during Qalandars' home defeat against arch-rivals Karachi Kings on May 4, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

“Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joins Lahore Qalandars. He has replaced Daryl Mitchell, who was ruled out after sustaining an injury to his hand in our home game vs Karachi,” the team stated.

Although Shakib went unsold in the PSL 10 player draft earlier this year, Qalandars had reportedly kept him in consideration for a potential mid-season inclusion.

Sharing his thoughts on this opportunity, Shakib said:

Expressing his excitement about joining the team, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said, "I'm really happy to join Lahore Qalandars for the ongoing PSL season. We're at a crucial stage of the competition where every game counts," said Shakib.

"It's a tournament I've always enjoyed watching, and now I'm looking forward to contributing on the field. Qalandars have great fans and a strong team spirit, and I'm excited to be a part of the group as we push for a strong finish," he added.

The former all-rounder is no stranger to the PSL. He represented Karachi Kings in the league’s inaugural season in 2016 and played for Peshawar Zalmi in 2023, though he featured in just one match that season.

Overall, he has appeared in 14 PSL games, scoring 181 runs at an average of 16.45, with one half-century to his name. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has claimed eight wickets in 12 innings, with best figures of 2/14.

His last competitive outing came in November 2024 when he represented the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Shakib’s arrival comes at a vital juncture for Lahore Qalandars, who are still fighting for a playoff spot in PSL 10.

Currently placed fourth with nine points from as many matches, the Qalandars must secure a win in their final league game against fifth-placed Peshawar Zalmi to keep their hopes alive.

Lahore Qalandars Squad for PSL 10:

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman (Platinum); Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza, Kusal Perera (Diamond); Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan (Gold); David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq, Rishad Hossain (Silver); Momin Qamar, Momin Azab (Emerging); Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Curran (Supplementary).