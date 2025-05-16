NBA Playoffs: Nikola Jokic stars as Nuggets force Game 7 against Thunder

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure form Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena in Denver on May 15, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the charge as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107 in Game 6 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night, forcing a decisive Game 7.

Jokic delivered a dominant performance with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. Murray, despite battling illness earlier in the day, added 25 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to help keep Denver’s playoff hopes alive.

"Jamal is just a different cat," said Nuggets reserve wing Julian Strawther, who contributed all 15 points in the second half.

"He's wired differently. We know he's one of the toughest guys in the league."

Facing elimination, the Nuggets showed urgency from the outset, though they held only a narrow 31-28 lead after the first quarter.

The Thunder responded in the second quarter and took a three-point lead into halftime.

However, the defending champions came out strong in the second half, outscoring the Thunder 32-21 in the third quarter and 29-25 in the fourth to seal the victory at Ball Arena.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander once again led his team with 32 points, six assists, and three rebounds but acknowledged Denver's intensity.

“Obviously, it was a win-or-go-home situation for them, and they came out with a sense of urgency and jumped on us right away,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “If we want to get a dub next game, we can’t let that happen.”

It is pertinent to mention that the series now shifts to Oklahoma City for Game 7, scheduled for Sunday.