Ravi Ashwin backs two players for India's Test captaincy role

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 25, 2024. — AFP

Former Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in on the debate surrounding India's next Test captain, backing Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja as strong contenders for the role.

While Shubman Gill is widely regarded as the likely successor to Rohit Sharma, Ashwin believes experience should not be sidelined in such a crucial decision.

With India’s five-Test home series against England starting on June 20, the squad is expected to be announced in the final week of May.

As speculation grows around leadership choices, Ashwin offered his perspective during a discussion with former Tamil Nadu opener Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan on his YouTube channel.

"First of all, everyone is saying that Gill is the captain. Everyone is going in that direction. But there is a loud option in Jasprit Bumrah, and why do we forget about Ravindra Jadeja," Ashwin said.

"If you are willing to go for a new person as captain, I would say why not make him [Gill] an understudy of an experienced guy for two years before handing him the job on a full-time basis," he added.

Jadeja, with 3,370 runs and 323 wickets from 80 Tests, is currently the most experienced player in the squad following the expected Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

However, Jadeja has no prior captaincy experience in Tests. Bumrah has captained India in three Tests, most recently during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ashwin suggested a transparent selection method, similar to those used by other top cricketing nations.

"I would say, why not get all three to four candidates and make them do a presentation and ask them each to detail the vision for the team," Ashwin said. "It happens in countries like Australia. Why won't we go down that road?"

Addressing concerns about Bumrah’s past back injury, Ashwin cited Australian skipper Pat Cummins as a comparison.

"Look at Pat Cummins, he also had a back stress fracture, but he is now captaining Australia in Tests and ODIs," Ashwin said. "Like that, Bumrah is our national treasure and he should be in the discussion.

"He should be asked, will you be able to play five Tests? Can you be a full-time captain? I know he had a stress fracture but I am sure he will think about it. I think the hat with his name should be number one in that ring."