Mike Hesson eyes 'match winners' Babar, Rizwan's return for T20 World Cup plans

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier. — AFP

Newly appointed Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson is reportedly in favor of reintegrating Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan into the national T20 setup.

Both players, who were recently sidelined, are now being considered for a return as part of preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and 2026 T20 World Cup.

While new faces may be tested in the upcoming home T20I series against Bangladesh, Hesson is keen on including the senior duo in long-term plans.

Babar and Rizwan were previously dropped for the T20I series against New Zealand, a decision made by the national selection committee to provide younger players with international exposure.

The wicketkeeper batter was also removed from T20I captaincy after just one series, with Salman Ali Agha taking over leadership duties in the shortest format.

Reliable sources have confirmed that Hesson recently met with selector Aqib Javed at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters to discuss team strategy moving forward.

Insiders close to Hesson reveal that the head coach is looking to refine the techniques of both Babar and Rizwan, urging them to adopt a more aggressive approach and improve their strike rates.

In a private conversation, Hesson reportedly described them as “match-winners” who, if given the right role, can still deliver game-changing performances.

Pakistan's next T20I assignment is a five-match home series against Bangladesh, scheduled to be held in Faisalabad and Lahore later this month.

However, the political tensions between India and Pakistan have had a ripple effect on domestic cricket, causing a brief suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The remaining matches of PSL 10 are now set to resume from May 17, which has led to a scheduling conflict.

The series opener against Bangladesh was initially planned for May 25, the same day the PSL 10 final is now scheduled to take place, potentially pushing the bilateral series further ahead on the calendar.