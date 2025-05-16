Barcelona clinch 28th LaLiga title after win over Espanyol

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal against Espanyol at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona on May 15, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona secured their 28th LaLiga title with a 2-0 win over Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on Thursday, as young star Lamine Yamal dazzled with a goal and an assist.

With this victory, Barcelona sits firmly atop the league table with 85 points, holding an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

The match was briefly halted after reports emerged of a car accident outside the stadium, where a vehicle reportedly drove into a crowd of fans.

Thirteen people were injured, with four admitted to the hospital. Fortunately, none of the injuries were believed to be serious. Play resumed shortly afterward.

The first half ended goalless, leaving fans wondering if the title celebration would be delayed. However, Yamal broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with a stunning strike into the top left corner.

Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera was sent off with ten minutes remaining after striking Yamal with his arm, reducing Espanyol to ten men.

In added time, Fermin Lopez sealed the win with a second goal, assisted by Yamal, further showcasing the youngster’s talent.

Hansi Flick’s side has now completed a domestic treble this season, having already won the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

"We've always thought positively and we could feel it looking at training sessions. At Barca you have to win titles and three titles is just great," Flick said.

"It's always important to be mentally strong. That is what we looked for throughout the year. Winning the Super Cup in January gave us confidence. It was great to see how the players have reached their highest level and others have improved," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Barcelona will officially receive the LaLiga trophy during a special celebration in the city on Friday.