PSL 10: Newly-signed players eligible for retention

Alex Hales (Right) and teammate Rassie van der Dussen (Left) run between the wickets during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on March 3, 2023. — AFP

Players signed for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 will be eligible for retention in the next edition of the tournament, sources have confirmed.

Franchises are currently finalising their squads, with a particular focus on foreign players, as the league approaches its crucial stages.

According to sources, teams will be allowed to retain players who participate in the remaining PSL matches. In exceptional cases, replacement players signed during the tournament will also be considered regular replacements and will be eligible for retention.

However, if the league expands with more teams next season, franchises will face restrictions and will be permitted to retain only three to five players.

It is pertinent to mention that PSL 10 will resume on May 17, with Peshawar Zalmi taking on Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators have confirmed the availability of Rilee Rossouw and Finn Allen for the rest of the tournament. The team has also signed Sri Lankan stars Dhananjaya de Silva and Avishka Fernando, along with Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib, to strengthen their squad.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United’s roster includes Alex Hales and Rassie van der Dussen, with Ben Dwarshuis, Tymal Mills, and Jimmy Neesham also set to feature in the remaining matches.

Karachi Kings have bolstered their lineup with the returns of David Warner, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Nabi, James Vince, Ben McDermott, and the latest addition, Scotland’s George Munsey.

Lahore Qalandars will rely on the talents of Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for the remainder of the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi have welcomed back Luke Wood, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Najibullah Zadran, and Max Bryant to their squad to boost their campaign.

Multan Sultans have brought in Australian cricketers Josh Brown and Peter Hatzoglou to complete their squad for the upcoming matches.