Karachi to host Global Half Marathon 'One Run' on May 24

Athletes from Pakistan, Poland, Germany and Japan taking part in Karachi Marathon. - SportsinPakistan

Karachi will host the event for the second consecutive year in collaboration with the international One Run by Hero League, joining millions of runners from cities worldwide in showcasing their passion for fitness and community spirit.

The world’s largest half marathon, One Run, will take place on Saturday, May 24, with over 200,000 runners from around the globe participating — including more than 2,000 runners from Karachi.

In addition to the half marathon (21.1 km), the event will also feature 1 km, 5 km, and 10 km race categories to cater to all levels of participants — from beginners and families to seasoned runners.

In Karachi, the race will begin at the Emaar Sales Center in DHA, offering participants a breathtaking coastal route. The scenic Emaar route, with its well-maintained streets and picturesque seaside views, promises an unforgettable experience for runners of all ages and abilities.

Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm about the renewed collaboration with One Run, emphasising its significance for the country's international sports recognition.

"We're thrilled to partner with One Run for the second time, further solidifying Pakistan's presence on the global sports stage," said Shoaib Nizami, CEO of Sports in Pakistan.

"This event will continue to showcase our sports talent, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality to the world," he added.

One Run is designed to bring people together — whether they’re setting a personal record, making their official race debut, or simply enjoying an active day out with friends and family.

While Karachi celebrates its local edition, over 180,000 people across Russia will also participate in the event, now known as ZaBeg.RF, marking its ninth edition.

Meanwhile, 40,000 runners from countries including Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Brazil, Qatar, China, Egypt, India, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Chile, Lebanon, Armenia, Tunisia, Venezuela and others will also take part in the event.

Itis pertinent to mention that the One Run Half Marathon began in 2017 in Russia, held simultaneously in 10 cities.

In subsequent years, it expanded to more cities and eventually went global. In 2020, a synchronised start across all Russian regions earned it two Guinness World Records for uniting the largest number of cities in a half marathon.

By 2023, it had achieved international status, held in five countries including China, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Tajikistan and Belarus.