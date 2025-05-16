Babar Azam opens up about Mohammad Rizwan's 'win or learn' remark

An undated picture of Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (Left) and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right). — X

Former Pakistan batter Babar Azam has come to the defense of teammate Mohammad Rizwan, criticising the harsh reactions to Rizwan's popular “win or learn” phrase, which has been widely mocked on social media.

Rizwan, who also serves as Pakistan’s wicketkeeper and ODI captain, coined the phrase “win or learn” to promote a positive mindset in the face of defeat.

However, the statement has been turned into a meme by online trolls, often targeting Rizwan’s English-speaking skills.

Speaking on the Peshawar Zalmi YouTube channel, the 30-year-old addressed the meme culture surrounding the remark and urged people to understand the context of Rizwan's message.

“Who created this? This was created by our own. It’s always our own who are busy pulling each other down,” Babar said.

“If he [Rizwan] said something and he said it from a different perspective — you can interpret and present it however you want,” he added.

The right-handed batter highlighted the importance of mental health, especially in sports, expressing concern over the lack of awareness and support in Pakistan.

“In Pakistan, there is no concept of mental health, nor is there any work being done on it, while foreign players give mental health a lot of importance,” he stated.

“Here, if someone is falling, we just keep pushing them down — and make memes out of them,” he remarked.

Despite the criticism, Babar lauded Rizwan’s unwavering mental strength and deep faith.

“He is very strong — stronger than all of us, and his faith is unshakable.” “Memes have zero effect on Rizwan. He says people have the right to express their opinions, and he’s not bothered by it,” Babar Said of Rizwan.

Babar also reflected on the fickle nature of public opinion, especially concerning Rizwan’s leadership role.

“A lot of people used to say, ‘If Rizwan becomes captain, this and that will happen.’ Now they’re saying, ‘Remove him.’ No one understands this better than I do,” he said.

“Whatever you feed into people’s minds, that’s exactly what they will follow,” he concluded.