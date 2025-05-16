Karachi Kings' five foreign players confirm availability for PSL 10 remainder

Karachi Kings' pacer Mir Hamza celebrates with team after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. - PSL

KARACHI: Karachi Kings’ overseas players have confirmed their availability for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, set to take place from May 17 to 25.

Foreign players who have expressed their willingness to participate in the remainder of PSL 10 include captain David Warner, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Nabi, James Vince and Ben McDermott.

The franchise made the announcement via its official social media channels, stating,

"Runway clear! Arrivals confirmed. They’re coming home and the show is about to start!"

Recently, the Kings strengthened their squad by signing dynamic Scotland opener George Munsey for the remaining matches of PSL 10.

The announcement, made on Thursday through the franchise’s social media, welcomed the "prolific" left-hander with the caption: "Scotland’s dynamic left-handed opener George Munsey joins #KingsSquad."

This will be the 32-year-old's debut appearance in the PSL.

Munsey brings a wealth of T20 experience, having played in leagues such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), International League T20 (ILT20) and England’s Vitality Blast.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled the much-anticipated schedule for the remainder of the PSL 10 season.

The league will resume on May 17 with Karachi Kings taking on Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The venue will also host a double-header on May 19 — Quetta Gladiators vs. Multan Sultans in the afternoon, followed by Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars in the evening.

Rawalpindi’s final match of the season will see defending champions Islamabad United face Karachi Kings on the same day.

The action then shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will host the Qualifier on May 21, Eliminator 1 on May 22, and Eliminator 2 on May 23.

The grand final of PSL 10 is scheduled for May 25 at the same venue.