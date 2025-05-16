CWI allows players to finish IPL 2025 despite International duty

Sherfane Rutherford of Gujrat Titans play a shot during the 2025 IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans on April 12, 2025, in Lucknow, India. - AFP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has granted permission to its players to continue their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 commitments, even though the Caribbean side will be involved in concurrent international fixtures.

The decision comes as a major relief for franchises like Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who were set to miss key players due to national duty.

Both GT and RCB are in strong contention for playoff spots and will benefit from the availability of players like Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd, who have made valuable contributions this season.

However, both teams will still be without certain overseas players beyond the league stage.

"Regarding the upcoming ODI tours of Ireland and England from May 21 to June 3, Cricket West Indies acknowledges this as an exceptional and unforeseen situation. However, we remain confident in the depth and quality of our talent and are committed to fielding a strong, competitive squad to represent the West Indies with pride," CWI said in a statement.

Rutherford, primarily used as an Impact Player by GT, has scored 299 runs in 11 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 159. His contributions have helped the Titans reach the top of the IPL points table.

Meanwhile, Shepherd has played just four matches for RCB but made a massive impact with a blistering unbeaten 53 at a strike rate of 378 in his only batting opportunity.

In total, eight West Indies players are participating in IPL 2025: Rutherford, Shepherd, Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Rovman Powell (KKR), Nicholas Pooran (LSG), Shamar Joseph (LSG), and Shimron Hetmyer (RR).

Of these, only Rutherford, Shepherd, and Joseph have been named in the West Indies squad for the two upcoming white-ball series.

CWI confirmed that Shamar Joseph will not return to India for the remainder of the IPL.

John Campbell will replace Rutherford for the Ireland leg of the tour, while Shimron Hetmyer—whose franchise Rajasthan Royals is already out of playoff contention—will join the squad for the England leg. Jediah Blades will come in as a replacement for Shepherd.

The West Indies will face Ireland in three ODIs on May 21, 23, and 25, followed by three ODIs against England on May 29, June 1, and June 3. A T20I series against England will begin on June 6, after the conclusion of the IPL final on June 3.

"The safety and well-being of our players remain our top priority, and we are committed to ensuring that they feel supported and informed throughout this period. At the same time, we are working collaboratively with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the relevant IPL franchises to ensure all necessary measures are taken to guarantee the safety, comfort, and peace of mind of our players," the West Indies board said.

The board also added that it will continue to monitor the situation and maintain open communication with all stakeholders, including players, families, and team management.