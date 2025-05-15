Carlo Ancelotti slams Real Madrid players' attitude

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti in the match against RCD Mallorca in LaLiga on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Real Madrid's manager Carlo Ancelotti criticised the attitude of his players after the LaLiga match against RCD Mallorca here at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday.

With 12 senior players unavailable, Real Madrid battled through adversity to secure a hard-fought 2–1 victory over RCD Mallorca, in a match that tested their resolve and depth to the limit.

Mallorca, disciplined and defensively resolute, took an early lead, capitalising on Madrid’s momentary lapse at the back.

Ancelotti, while speaking to the Spanish daily sports newspaper, stated that if the team had performed throughout the season as they did recently, the situation would have been very different.

He, however, mentioned that the players worked extremely hard during difficult moments and delivered extraordinary performances.

"Yes, we’ve covered so many losses with extraordinary effort. If we had done this in more games, the season would have been better,” Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti will hope to have more resources at his disposal for Los Blancos’ trip to Sevilla this weekend, and has named five potential reinforcements.

“Tchouameni could return. The doubts are Vinicius, Lucas, Brahim, and Lunin, who was stamped on the hand yesterday. Four of them could recover.”