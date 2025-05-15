Jasmine Paolini defeats Peyton Stearns to reach Italian Open final

Italy's Jasmine Paolini celebrates after winning her semi final match against Peyton Stearns of the U.S. in Italian Open on May 15, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Jasmine Paolini outclassed Peyton Stearns 7-6, 6-1 to storm into the Italian Open final here at the Foro Italico Centre Court on Thursday.

Paolini, the world number five, got off to a struggling start, being 5-3 down in the first set and facing a set point, but the American was unable to keep the serve.

The home favourite eventually managed to secure the first set 7-5 before delivering a comprehensive performance in the subsequent set.

Paolini is the first Italian woman to reach the singles final in Rome since 2014, joining her current doubles partner, Sara Errani.

Raffaella Reggi was the last Italian woman to win the singles title in 1985.

Her final opponent will be either America's world number three Coco Gauff or China's Zheng Qinwen, who stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals.

Reflecting on the historic victory, Paolini acknowledged being nervous but managed to stay focused and win the match.

"I told myself I had to hit the ball harder because she was playing amazing, but I managed to stay in there somehow and I won the match and I'm really happy about it," Paolini said.

Asked about the final, Paolini spoke highly of her possible opponents but shared that she, alongside her coach, will prepare tactics for them.

"They are both very strong players with good forehands and can play with speed on the clay court. For sure, my coach will watch their match and we will prepare our tactics," Paolini concluded.