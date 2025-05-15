James Neesham among United’s two overseas signings for PSL 10 remainder

Peshawar Zalmi's James Neesham plays a shot during their PSL 8 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 20, 2023. — PCB

KARACHI: Defending champions Islamabad United on Thursday, roped in New Zealand’s James Neesham and England’s Tymal Mills for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to be played from May 17 to 25.

The announcement was made by the franchise on its social media handles, but did not specify who would be replaced by the duo.

“Jimmy Neesham and @tymalmills join Islamabad United for the remainder of #HBLPSLX,” the United stated.

Both Neesham and Mills are familiar to the PSL, having featured in one and five editions, respectively.

Neesham, in his solitary PSL stint in 2023, represented Peshawar Zalmi, while Mills has played two seasons for Quetta Gladiators and one each for Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and the 2017 champions.

The newly-signed duo will link up with Alex Hales and Rassie van der Dussen, roped in on Wednesday, as well as Ben Dwarshuis, who confirmed his availability for the PSL 10 remainder earlier today.

“They’ll link up with Alex Hales, RVD and Ben Dwarshuis in Pakistan as the defending champions regroup for #4TheDream,” the statement added.

The three-time champions, who are third in the PSL 10 standings with 10 points in nine matches, will play their last league-stage fixture on May 19 when they face Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad United squad for PSL 10: Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah (both platinum), Azam Khan and Imad Wasim (both diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Rumman Raees, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Mohammad Faiq, Sahibzada Farhan, Muhammad Shahzad, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Tymal Mills and Riley Meredith (all supplementary).