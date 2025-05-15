Eight South Africa players to miss IPL 2025 playoffs

Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada (right) celebrates dismissing Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh during the IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25, 2025. — IPL

KARACHI: A total of eight South Africa players are set to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs due to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia on June 11 at the Lord’s, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada, Lucknow Super Giants’ Aiden Markram, Punjab Kings’ Marco Jansen, Delhi Capitals’ Tristan Stubbs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Lungi Ngidi, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wiaan Mulder and Mumbai Indians’ Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch are set to depart for the United Kingdom alongside the rest of the squad members on May 30.

The Proteas will prepare for the WTC final with a warm-up match against Zimbabwe, scheduled to commence on June 3 and thus the Cricket South Africa (CSA) negotiated with the IPL for the early release of its players.

The report further added that other South African players, who are not part of the WTC final squad, will continue to represent their respective franchises in the lucrative league.

For the unversed, the IPL 2025, which was originally scheduled to conclude on May 25, now culminates on June 3 after the tournament was suspended for a week due to the cross-border tensions between Pakistan and India.

The revised IPL schedule also shortens the gap between the IPL final and the WTC final to just seven days.

Out of the seven IPL teams that feature WTC final-bound South African players in their squads, Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the playoffs race, while five-time champions Mumbai Indians will be most affected by the development as they will lose the services of two key players.

South Africa squad for WTC Final: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.