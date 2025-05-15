NBA 2025: Boston Celtics crush New York Knicks to reduce series deficit

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (left) and New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges work for the ball in the second quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. — Reuters

BOSTON: The Boston Celtics delivered a commanding performance in Game 5 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals, crushing the New York Knicks 127-102 here at the TD Garden on Wednesday.

The victory helped the Celtics to trim the Knicks' lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Derrick White starred for the Celtics with an explosive 34-point performance with two assists and three rebounds.

The Game 5 kept hanging in balance until the first half as both teams battled for control.

The opening quarter ended with a narrow 32-30 lead, and the second quarter mirrored the intensity, finishing 29-27. The teams went into halftime neck and neck, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

However, the momentum shifted drastically in the third quarter, as the Boston Celtics got the reward of their aggressive approach.

Their dominant performance saw them outscore their opponents 32-17, completely turning the tide in their favour.

The Celtics maintained their grip in the fourth quarter, controlling the pace and closing out the match with a well-earned and decisive victory.

The Knicks still lead the series 3-2 over the Celtics, but struggled in Game Five.

Game Six will be played at the Knicks' home court and will be a must-win game for the visitors to keep the series alive.