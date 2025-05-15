Erling Haaland eyes FA Cup glory after dismal season

Manchester City's star forward Erling Haaland, on Thursday, has depicted the current season as tough for the club, but now aiming to finish it with an FA Cup title.

As admitted previously by manager Pep Guardiola, it has been the most difficult season for the club.

Manchester City sit fourth with two games to go this season and also failed to qualify for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season.

The club is set to play the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Haaland, who recently missed seven games due to an ankle injury, is hopeful for a happy ending to the season with the FA Cup glory.

"This season has been tough," Haaland said.

"It is not nice to lose so many games. It is boring and not fun. That's why we need to finish well and get a trophy.

"It is a good habit to reach Wembley and always important to win trophies. We have the FA Cup final to play for and in a horrific season we still managed to do this."

Guardiola's side has won the Premier League for the past four seasons and also achieved a treble in 2022-23 with the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup titles, only the second English club to achieve the milestone after Manchester United.

"When you have won four league titles in a row, if you don't win five it's not going to be a successful season," said Haaland.

"Those are the standards we have set. We haven't done good enough in the league but still hoping for Champions League qualification.

"Crystal Palace are a really difficult club to play against. At Selhurst Park we drew (2-2 in December) and they started really well at the Etihad (in City's 5-2 win last month).

"They are an amazing team with quality players."