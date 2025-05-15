Barcelona's Ferran Torres undergoes Appendix surgery

FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring their second goal against Real Madrid in Copa del Rey on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has been ruled out for two weeks after undergoing appendicitis surgery, the club confirmed on Thursday.

A renowned Spanish newspaper reported that the surgery was successful, which was also confirmed by the forward on social media as he posted a picture from his hospital bed along with a heartfelt message, saying he will be supporting the team from there.

“Appendicitis overcome!!! Time to support the team from here tonight to become League Champions," Torres wrote, while referring to Barcelona's match against Espanyol.

Notably, the Catalans can secure the LaLiga title by winning the aforementioned fixture as they are four points ahead of rivals Real Madrid with only two games remaining after this one.

Torres has played 12 LaLiga games this season and three in the Champions League.

The former Manchester City player has typically been the first alternative in all three positions across the front line, the initial point of cover for Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, which has afforded him 45 appearances overall.

His absence adds another layer of complexity for Hansi Flick in a high-stakes match that blends regional rivalry and championship importance.

Ferran Torres has been a consistent servant to the club and played a key role in several important matches.

He finished his brilliant campaign with 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Recovery from an appendix removal can be around a couple of weeks, which should mean Torres is well rested by the time pre-season begins for Barcelona in July.