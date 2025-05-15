Quetta Gladiators sign three overseas players for PSL 10 remainder

Quetta Gladiators' Khurram Shahzad (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with Mohammad Wasim Jr (right) during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Former champions Quetta Gladiators on Thursday, made three changes to their squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The 2019 champions, who currently sit at the top of the PSL 10 standings, roped in Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando and Dinesh Chandimal and Afghanistan’s Gulbadin Naib as replacement picks.

Although the franchise did not reveal the players replaced by the trio, they are likely brought in for Australia’s Sean Abbott and New Zealand’s duo of Mark Chapman and Kyle Jamieson.

Notably, Jamieson has been drafted to the Punjab Kings squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 remainder.

According to media reports, the New Zealand fast bowler has been signed for INR 2 crore as a replacement for fellow Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

Earlier, the Gladiators, who are guaranteed a Top Two finish, received a major boost as their two overseas players – Rilee Rossouw and Finn Allen – confirmed their availability for the PSL 10 remainder.

The Gladiators are currently at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 13 points in nine matches, with a hefty Net Run Rate of 1.530.

Their last league-stage match is scheduled against bottom-placed Multan Sultans on May 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10: Finn Allen and Faheem Ashraf (both platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Hasan Nawaz (emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando and Gulbadin Naib (all supplementary).