Manchester City eye Kevin De Bruyne's replacement

An undated photo of German footballer Florian Wirtz. — X

Manchester City are looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz as a possible replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, as the Belgian midfielder has already made his exit public.

De Bruyne, 33, will leave the club this season after the club decided not to renew his contract, which is ending in the summer. He revealed his departure at the start of the month.

Since joining City from Wolfsburg in 2015, the Belgian midfielder has won 14 major trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

In search of a replacement for one of the club's cornerstones, City have shown interest in the German midfielder in the past, but it is understood that Bayern Munich stands in their way.

According to reports, Leverkusen is interested in a deal with City rather than their Bundesliga rivals Bayern.

Wirtz has not made the decision on his future, but his parents were seen in the UK this week to talk with spokespersons of different clubs interested in him, sources said.

The midfielder is also linked with Liverpool, as the club's crew rates him high, but reports say that he is likely to join Bayern.

Wirtz is among the number of options City want to sign in the summer transfer window.

The club will also be looking to target Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders.

City and Arsenal have also shown interest in the 24-year-old Real Madrid forward Rodrygo amid reports of the Brazilian parting ways with the club.