FIFA eyes $1bn revenue from Women’s World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino attends a meeting of the FIFA Task Force at the White House in Washington on May 6, 2025. — Reuters

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino said Thursday that the association is targeting to generate revenue of $1 billion from the Women's World Cup, scheduled to be played in 2027.

Infantino, while talking at the Saudi Arabia–US Investment Forum, emphasised the importance of women's football and the organisation's commitment to reinvesting in its growth.

Sharing his plans for a broader revenue, Infantino confirmed that it will be reinvested into the development of women's football.

The 2023 Women's World Cup, hosted in Australia and New Zealand, generated more than $570 million.

“Women’s football and women in football are crucially important…,” said Infa­n­tino.

“It’s growing as well, and exponentially, and we are targeting that as well to have $1 billion revenue just with the Women’s World Cup to reinvest in the women’s game.”

Infantino also highlighted the significant potential for football to generate increased revenue outside of Europe, noting that women's sports, particularly football, already attracts a substantial audience.

“If the rest of the world, in particular Saudi Arabia or the United States of America, would do just 20% of what Europe does in football, we (could reach an amount of over) half a trillion (dollars) or more of GDP impact (with our sport),” he added.

“Saudi Arabia, by the way, is doing exceptionally good, as well, by creating a women’s league, a women’s national team. Women’s football is really the only team sport for women that has such a huge audience and impact as well,” he concluded.