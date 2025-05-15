IPL 2025: Quetta Gladiators pacer to join Punjab Kings as Ferguson's replacement

Lockie Ferguson gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh on April 8, 2025. - AFP

Quetta Gladiators have suffered a significant setback as their star pacer, Kyle Jamieson, has been drafted to the Punjab Kings squad for the remainder of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to media reports, the New Zealand fast bowler has been signed for INR 2 crore as a replacement for fellow Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury.

This marks the second major change in Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 squad, following Glenn Maxwell’s withdrawal from the tournament.

To replace Maxwell, Punjab Kings had earlier brought in Australian batter Mitchell Owen, who had been representing Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Owen has already joined the team in India. The franchise announced his arrival through its official social media handles, sharing a picture of him with the caption: “Owen has entered the den.”

Following a ceasefire, both the PSL and IPL boards released updated fixtures, with PSL 10 now scheduled to be held from May 17 to May 25.

Due to the compressed schedule, Mitchell Owen — who was initially available until May 18 — opted to prioritize the IPL and will remain with Punjab Kings through the playoffs, should they qualify.

PSL 10 is now set to run from May 17 to May 25, while IPL 2025 resumes on May 17 with a high-profile clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru.

During his stint with Zalmi, Owen impressed with his power-hitting, scoring 102 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 192.45 — a performance that caught the attention of the Punjab Kings management.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Jamieson featured in two matches for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 10, picking up two wickets.