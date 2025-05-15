Lahore Qalandars rope in Sri Lanka veteran for PSL 10 remainder

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka (right) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in action during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Namibia at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong on October 16, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars on Thursday, announced the signing of experienced Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

According to the franchise, the top-order batter came in as Tom Curran’s replacement, who has been ruled out of the remaining matches due to an ankle injury.

“Welcome to the Qalandars family, Bhanuka Rajapaksa! The Sri Lanka power-hitter comes in place of Tom Curran, who had been ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury,” the Qalandars stated.

Rajapaksa, who last represented Sri Lanka earlier this year against New Zealand, boast a significant T20 experience, having played 208 matches and scored 3875 runs with the help of 16 half-centuries and a hundred.

He has also featured in one PSL edition, when he represented Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth edition of the marquee league.

During his five-match stint with Zalmi, Rajapaksa could muster 97 runs at a modest average of 24.25 and the highest score of just 41.

Notably, Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the second overseas player roped in by the Qalandars for the PSL 10 remainder, as they had signed former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan earlier today.

The signings come when the Qalandars are at a crucial juncture in the PSL 10 as they are fighting for one of the three remaining playoff spots.

The two-time champions are currently fourth in the standings with nine points in as many matches and would need to win their remaining league-stage fixture against fifth-placed Peshawar Zalmi to stay in contention.

Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10 remainder: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman (both platinum), Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza, Shakib Al Hasan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (all supplementary).