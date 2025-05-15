Karachi Kings rope in Scotland's opening batter for PSL 10

Khushdil Shah celebrates after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on April 21, 2025. - PCB

Karachi Kings have bolstered their squad for the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 by signing dynamic Scotland opener George Munsey, the franchise announced on Thursday via its official social media platforms.

The announcement featured a banner welcoming the "prolific" left-handed batter with the caption: "Scotland’s dynamic left-handed opener George Munsey joins #KingsSquad."

This marks the 32-year-old's maiden appearance in the PSL.

Munsey brings with him vast experience in the T20 format, having featured in various leagues around the world including the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), International League T20 (ILT20), and England's Vitality Blast.

Despite being naturally left-handed, the announcement mistakenly labeled Munsey as a right-handed batter.

Munsey is one of Scotland’s most experienced T20I players and currently stands as the second-highest run-scorer for his national team in the format.

He has amassed 2,078 runs in 74 T20 Internationals at an impressive average of 31.01 and a striking strike rate of 144.20. His tally includes 11 fifties and two centuries.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday released the much-anticipated schedule for the remainder of PSL 10.

The league is set to resume on May 17 with Karachi Kings facing Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The venue will host a double-header on May 19, with Quetta Gladiators taking on Multan Sultans in the afternoon clash, followed by Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars in the evening fixture.

Rawalpindi will host its final match on May 19, featuring defending champions Islamabad United against Karachi Kings.

The action will then move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will host the Qualifier on May 21, Eliminator 1 on May 22, and Eliminator 2 on May 23.

The grand final of PSL 10 is scheduled to be held at the same venue on May 25.