Los Angeles Dodgers thrash Athletics in MLB

Kim registers first home run of his career

May 15, 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 14, 2025. — Reuters 

LOS ANGELES: A collective effort from the Los Angeles Dodgers powered them to a 9-3 victory over the Athletics in the Major League Baseball (MLB) here at the Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

Shohei Ohtani hit a 403-foot homer in the first inning of the match, followed by Andy Page's 417-foot shot in the second inning, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 advantage.

The Athletics returned to tie the lead in the third inning on Tyler Soderstrom's two-run homer, his 10th of the season.

It was the fifth home run allowed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who entered with a 1.80 ERA. The lead was then extended to 3-2 by Miguel Andujar's RBI double to left. 

Yamamoto permitted three runs, four hits and struck out six in as many innings he pitched.

The Dodgers levelled it 3-3 on Hyeseong Kim's homer in the fifth inning, it was the first home run of his career, just over the wall in right-centre in his first career start at home.

Athletics' Gunnar Hoglund (1-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in five one-third innings and struck out five.

Kim came again for the Dodgers in the sixth, when Miguel Rojas pinch-hit for Kim and hit a two-out RBI double to right-centre that scored Michael Conforto from first base for a 4-3 lead.

The Dodgers added five runs in the eighth inning, with Mookie Betts driving in two runs with a double against right-hander Tyler Ferguson, and Max Muncy followed it with a three-run blast.

Osvaldo Bido will start the series' final for Athletics on Thursday, while the Dodgers rely on multiple relief pitchers.

