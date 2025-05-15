Los Angeles Dodgers thrash Athletics in MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) celebrates with shortstop Mookie Betts (50) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: A collective effort from the Los Angeles Dodgers powered them to a 9-3 victory over the Athletics in the Major League Baseball (MLB) here at the Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.

Shohei Ohtani hit a 403-foot homer in the first inning of the match, followed by Andy Page's 417-foot shot in the second inning, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 advantage.

The Athletics returned to tie the lead in the third inning on Tyler Soderstrom's two-run homer, his 10th of the season.

It was the fifth home run allowed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who entered with a 1.80 ERA. The lead was then extended to 3-2 by Miguel Andujar's RBI double to left.

Yamamoto permitted three runs, four hits and struck out six in as many innings he pitched.

The Dodgers levelled it 3-3 on Hyeseong Kim's homer in the fifth inning, it was the first home run of his career, just over the wall in right-centre in his first career start at home.

Athletics' Gunnar Hoglund (1-1) allowed four runs and seven hits in five one-third innings and struck out five.

Kim came again for the Dodgers in the sixth, when Miguel Rojas pinch-hit for Kim and hit a two-out RBI double to right-centre that scored Michael Conforto from first base for a 4-3 lead.

The Dodgers added five runs in the eighth inning, with Mookie Betts driving in two runs with a double against right-hander Tyler Ferguson, and Max Muncy followed it with a three-run blast.

Osvaldo Bido will start the series' final for Athletics on Thursday, while the Dodgers rely on multiple relief pitchers.