Quetta Gladiators' two foreign players confirm availability for PSL 10 remainder

Quetta Gladiators' players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 29, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ overseas duo of Rilee Rossouw and Finn Allen confirmed their availability for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 remainder, scheduled to run from May 17 to 25.

The announcement was made by the Gladiators on their official social media handles.

“Brothers of Destruction are back for Quetta Gladiators,” the franchise wrote. “Plenty of fireworks guaranteed as Finn Allen and Rilee Rossouw confirm their return for [HBL PSL X].”





For the unversed, it was reported earlier this week that New Zealand players, including Allen, Mark Chapman, Kyle Jamieson and Daryl Mitchell, will be unavailable for the tournament remainder due to the non-issuance of the No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The reports have now been partially quashed, with Allen set to rejoin the Gladiators’ squad, while Lahore Qalandars confirmed earlier today that Mitchell will miss the remaining matches due to an injury to his hand, which he sustained during the blockbuster clash on May 4.

The return of Rossouw and Allen serves as a major boost for the Gladiators, who are guaranteed a Top Two finish.

The Gladiators are currently at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 13 points in nine matches, with a hefty Net Run Rate of 1.530.

Their last league-stage match is scheduled against bottom-placed Multan Sultans on May 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Quetta Gladiators squad for PSL 10: Finn Allen and Faheem Ashraf (both platinum), Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir and Rilee Rossouw (all diamond), Akeal Hossein, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Saud Shakeel (all gold), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Haseebullah Khan and Khurram Shahzad (all silver), Hasan Nawaz (emerging), Mohammad Zeeshan, Danish Aziz and Sean Abbott (both supplementary).