Shakib Al Hasan to feature in PSL 10 remainder

KARACHI: Experienced Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday, joined two-time champions Lahore Qalandars’ squad for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 remainder, scheduled to run from May 17 to 25.

The former Bangladesh captain, who went unsold in the PSL 10 player draft, held earlier this year, was reportedly in the Qalandars’ plans for the remainder of the tournament.

According to the Qalandars, Shakib replaced New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who sustained an injury to his hand during their home defeat against arch-rivals Karachi Kings on May 4.

“Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joins Lahore Qalandars. He has replaced Daryl Mitchel, who was ruled out after sustaining an injury to his hand in our home game vs Karachi,” the franchise stated.

Shakib, who has not played international cricket for Bangladesh since October this year, has featured in three editions of the marquee league.

The all-rounder represented Karachi Kings in the inaugural edition in 2016, while his last stint came for Peshawar Zalmi in 2023, where he could play only one match.

Overall, Shakib has played 14 PSL matches and scored 181 runs at a dismal average of 16.45 with the help of one half-century.

On the bowling front, the left-arm spinner has eight wickets to his name in 12 innings with the best bowling figures of 2/14.

His last competitive appearance, however, came in November last year for the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Shakib Al Hasan’s signing comes when the Qalandars are at a crucial juncture in the PSL 10 as they are fighting for one of the three remaining playoff spots.

The two-time champions are currently fourth in the standings with nine points in as many matches and would need to win their remaining league-stage fixture against fifth-placed Peshawar Zalmi to stay in contention.

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman (both platinum), Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza, Shakib Al Hasan and Tom Curran (all supplementary).