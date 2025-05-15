Waseem reappointed captain as UAE announce squad for Bangladesh T20Is

UAE cricketers celebrate the wicket of New Zealand batter Tim Seifert during the 2nd T20I in Dubai on August 19, 2023. — Emirates Cricket Board

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

Scheduled for May 17 and 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the two-match series marks the UAE’s return to international T20I action since December 2023.

Muhammad Waseem has been reappointed as captain for the series, making a comeback to the leadership role after stepping down in October last year to focus on his ODI batting.

During his absence, wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra led the side and impressed with a century in the Cricket World Cup League 2.

The 29-year-old, who captained the UAE in 26 T20Is between 2023 and 2024, remains the team’s most prominent batter in the shortest format.

Since his debut in 2021, he has emerged as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals globally—a remarkable feat for a player from an emerging cricket nation.

However, his recent form has dipped, with no half-centuries in the recent ILT20 and only one ODI fifty in the past two years.

The UAE’s recent performances have raised concerns. During their May fixtures in the Netherlands as part of the Cricket World Cup League 2, they managed just one win from five matches—thanks to Chopra’s century and a four-wicket haul by Simranjeet Singh against Scotland.

UAE squad for T20I series against Bangladesh:

Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh.