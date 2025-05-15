Mitchell Owen joins Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 remainder

Peshawar Zalmi's Mitchell Owen plays a shot during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 19, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s middle-order batter Mitchell Owen has joined Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The announcement was made by the franchise on its official social media handles by sharing a picture of Owen.

“Owen has entered the den,” the PBKS captioned the picture.

Notably, Owen was a pivotal part of Peshawar Zalmi, who are vying to qualify for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 playoffs.

During his stint with Zalmi, Owen was signed by PBKS as Glenn Maxwell’s replacement but was supposed to join the IPL franchise after fulfilling his commitments with the former PSL champions.

However, ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan delayed both tournaments, causing a scheduling overlap that forced the boards to revise their plans.

Following a ceasefire, both the PSL and IPL boards released updated fixtures, with PSL 10 now set to be held from May 17 to May 25.

This compressed schedule means that Mitchell Owen, who was initially available until May 18, prioritised the IPL and will remain with Punjab Kings until the playoffs, if they qualify.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-handed batter’s PSL debut showcased glimpses of his potential. While he scored 102 runs in 8 innings, his explosive strike rate of 192.45 captured the attention of fans.

For the unversed, Peshawar Zalmi—still in contention for a playoff spot—will now look to fill the void left by Owen. Fortunately, they have capable replacements in Abdul Samad and Najibullah Zadran, who are ready to step up as the team aims for a strong finish in the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 10: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, George Linde and Mohammad Ali (both diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Ahmed Daniyal, Alzarri Joseph and Ihsanullah (all supplementary).