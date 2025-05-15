Italian Open: Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev fall short of semis

Aryna Sabalenka (Left) looks dejected after losing her quarter final match against China's Zheng Qinwen and Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his quarter final match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at Foro Italico in Rome on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Qinwen Zheng stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka, while Lorenzo Musetti shocked defending champion Alexander Zverev to advance to the semi-final of the Italian Open here at the Foro Italico on Wednesday.

Zheng recorded her first win against Sabalenka, beating her 6-4, 6-3. The Olympic champion had lost all six previous matches against the world number one.

The eighth-ranked Zheng broke Sabalenka's serve three times and saved all five breakpoints she faced.

"I think, first of all, I say to myself, 'don't give her any free points', because I know when the rally gets longer, I have more benefit when I have four, five shots," Zheng said.

"Today when I stepped on the court, I say, I got to be there and hold my service game to don't make the match go away so fast.

"Seems like the tactic is working. When I really dedicate myself to the match, I feel I start to see everything clearly where I have to play."

Zheng will face Coco Gauff in the semi-final, who came over victorious against Mirra Andreeva 6-4, 7-6(5).

Meanwhile, Italian Musetti shocked second seed Zverev 7-6 (1), 6-4 to progress further.

Musetti enjoyed playing in front of the home crowd.

"It was a great advantage all this week, the support from the crowd," Musetti said.

"It was part of the strategy to make things complicated for Sasha (Zverev). He's such a good hitter but he's a little far behind the baseline."

Musetti will play world number three Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final, who beat Jack Draper in the quarter-finals.