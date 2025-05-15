Italian Open: Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev fall short of semis

ROME: Qinwen Zheng stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka, while Lorenzo Musetti shocked defending champion Alexander Zverev to advance to the semi-final of the Italian Open here at the Foro Italico on Wednesday.
Zheng recorded her first win against Sabalenka, beating her 6-4, 6-3. The Olympic champion had lost all six previous matches against the world number one.
The eighth-ranked Zheng broke Sabalenka's serve three times and saved all five breakpoints she faced.
"I think, first of all, I say to myself, 'don't give her any free points', because I know when the rally gets longer, I have more benefit when I have four, five shots," Zheng said.
"Today when I stepped on the court, I say, I got to be there and hold my service game to don't make the match go away so fast.
"Seems like the tactic is working. When I really dedicate myself to the match, I feel I start to see everything clearly where I have to play."
Zheng will face Coco Gauff in the semi-final, who came over victorious against Mirra Andreeva 6-4, 7-6(5).
Meanwhile, Italian Musetti shocked second seed Zverev 7-6 (1), 6-4 to progress further.
Musetti enjoyed playing in front of the home crowd.
"It was a great advantage all this week, the support from the crowd," Musetti said.
"It was part of the strategy to make things complicated for Sasha (Zverev). He's such a good hitter but he's a little far behind the baseline."
Musetti will play world number three Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final, who beat Jack Draper in the quarter-finals.
