Former South African rugby player Cornal Hendricks dies at 37

Former South African international rugby player Cornal Hendricks has passed away at the age of 37 after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday evening, SA Rugby confirmed in a statement.

Hendricks, who made his Test debut for the Springboks against Wales in 2014, earned 12 caps for the national team. His promising career was initially cut short in 2015 after he was diagnosed with a serious heart condition, prompting his retirement from professional rugby.

However, following a second medical opinion, Hendricks made a remarkable return to the sport in 2019, joining the Pretoria-based Bulls in Super Rugby. Over the course of a 17-year career, he played in 233 first-class matches.

Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White paid tribute to Hendricks, calling him a true legend of the game.

"Many people were shocked and sad when his career was cut short in 2015," Jake White said. "When we had the opportunity to get him back on the park, he took that with open arms and made a remarkable use of his second lease in professional rugby."

"We all witnessed him leave no stone unturned as he inspired his team-mates and the South African community through his story of hope and courage. Rugby has lost one of the good ones," he added.

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander also expressed his sorrow, describing Hendricks as a player who embodied the spirit of the game.

"Cornal was one of those players who loved the game and he worked extremely hard, but he always did so with a smile on his face, treating all people with respect," Alexander said.

"His energy and love of life, on and off the field, lifted his team-mates and those around him. His contributions to the sport and his unwavering dedication will always be remembered," he concluded.