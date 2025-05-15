BCB gets ‘green signal’ for Pakistan tour: reports

Pakistan's Babar Azam (centre) and Mohammad Rizwan (right) during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 06, 2022. — AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received a nod from the government for the upcoming white-ball tour of Pakistan, international media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, the cricket board has been directed to go ahead with the tour, comprising five T20Is, but still awaits the official letter, which is expected to be dispatched soon.

"We have got the green signal (from the government) though we are yet to receive the official letter which we are expecting sooner than latter but as far as I know government have taken the decision in principle that they will let us visit Pakistan for the upcoming tour," a BCB official told an international sports website.

"After getting the official letter from the government we will start talking with our players as we learnt that some of them are reluctant to travel citing security reason. One thing we can assure is that we won't push anyone."

Notably, the BCB had earlier said that it was awaiting the clearance from the government and would then discuss with the players before travelling to Pakistan.

The Tigers are currently on a brief tour of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where they will play two T20Is on May 17 and 19.

Bangladesh were then supposed to tour Pakistan for a five-match T20I series, originally scheduled to commence on May 25 in Faisalabad, but the suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 means that the two cricket boards have to make tweaks to the schedule.

As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent a revised proposed itinerary to the BCB on May 13. According to which, Faisalabad will host the first three T20Is on May 27, 29 and June 1, while the remaining two matches will be played in Lahore on June 3 and 5.