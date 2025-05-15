Lahore Qalandars' David Wiese withdraws from PSL 10; here's why

David Wiese celebrates after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 18, 2024. - AFP

Lahore Qalandars’ veteran all-rounder David Wiese has officially withdrawn from the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, which is set to resume on May 17 in Rawalpindi.

In a recent interview with a local sports outlet, Wiese explained that his decision was influenced by the recent escalation in cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, which had a profound impact on his family.

"Unfortunately, i saw the toll it took on my family. the toughest thing was that we in Pakistan knew we were quite far away from the borders and the security was paramount. However, if you haven't been there and are just watching the news, you would think it is an active war zone and that lives were in danger the whole time," Wiese said.

"So i have decided that i am not going to be heading back for the remainder of the tournament. It's just still too fresh and the scars on my family are still a little too strong," he added.

The 39-year-old has been a key member of the Lahore Qalandars since joining the franchise in 2018.

He has played 54 matches for the side, scoring 629 runs at an average of 24.19 and an impressive strike rate of 161.69. With the ball, he has taken 38 wickets at an average of 32.02 and an economy rate of 8.26. In PSL 10, however, Wiese featured in only one match.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the much-anticipated schedule for the remaining fixtures of PSL 10.

The league will recommence on May 17 with Karachi Kings facing off against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A double-header is scheduled for May 19 at the same venue, with Quetta Gladiators taking on Multan Sultans in the afternoon game, followed by Lahore Qalandars clashing with Peshawar Zalmi in the evening.

The final match at Rawalpindi will be played on May 19 between defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

Following this, the action will move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, which will host the playoffs: the Qualifier, Eliminator 1, and Eliminator 2 on May 21, 22, and 23 respectively. The grand finale is set to be played on May 25.

As it stands, Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars are positioned fourth on the points table, with four wins, four losses, and one match abandoned due to rain.

They will face Peshawar Zalmi in their final league-stage encounter on May 18 in Rawalpindi.