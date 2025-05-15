Lionel Messi's magic on display as Inter Miami crush San Jose in MLS thriller

Maximiliano Falcon celebrates with forward Lionel Messi (10) after scoring a goal in the first half against the San Jose Earthquakers at PayPal Park in San Jose on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

SAN JOSE: Tadeo Allende scored a brace as Inter Miami fought back to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes in a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at PayPal Park on Wednesday.

Maximiliano Falcón gave Inter Miami a dream start by scoring in the opening minute, finishing off a brilliant pass from Jordi Alba. However, the lead was short-lived as Cristian Arango netted an equaliser in the third minute, setting the tone for a high-octane encounter.

The end-to-end action continued with Beau Leroux restoring San Jose's lead in the 38th minute, making it 2-1. Miami responded swiftly as Tadeo Allende scored his first goal of the night just six minutes later to level the score at 2-2.

But San Jose struck again in first-half stoppage time, with Ian Harkes finding the bottom-left corner with a composed finish, giving the home side a 3-2 advantage at the break.

In the 52nd minute, Lionel Messi showcased his trademark vision by orchestrating a chance that led to Allende's second goal of the night, assisted by Baltasar Rodríguez, bringing Miami back on level terms once again.

Messi had a golden opportunity late in the match to seal the win, but his shot was denied by San Jose goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto.

The game marked Messi’s debut in the Bay Area, drawing a crowd of 18,000 fans who turned the occasion into a celebration.

A block party was held the night before the match, and fans gathered outside Inter Miami's team hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of the football icon from his balcony.