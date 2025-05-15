Temba Bavuma, Pat Cummins gear up for WTC Final at Lords

Australia's Pat Cummins (right) and South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma greet each other during a fifth day of third Test at Sydneyon January 08, 2028. — Cricket Australia

The ICC World Test Championship Final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

Captains Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins have voiced their excitement and determination ahead of the high-stakes clash between South Africa and Australia.

This marks South Africa’s first appearance in a World Test Championship Final, and skipper Temba Bavuma highlighted the significance of the occasion for his team and the nation.

“We’re really pleased to have made the World Test Championship Final, which is a good opportunity for us to win an ICC title," Bavuma said.

“Everyone understands the importance of Test cricket and the World Test Championship lends context to this vital format of the game. Lord’s is a fitting venue for this mega fixture and all of us will be out there trying to give our best against Australia,” he added.

The opening batter also urged fans to attend the final and support both sides in what he called "the greatest ever final."

“The anticipation is increasing with less than one month to go, and I am sure fans around the world would be following the fortunes of both teams come 11 June,” he concluded.

For Australia, the upcoming final offers a chance to defend their WTC crown and reaffirm their dominance in Test cricket.

Captain Pat Cummins acknowledged the team’s consistent effort and commitment over the past two years.

“We are enormously proud to have the opportunity to defend the World Test Championship, especially at Lord’s. It’s a testament to all those involved across the past two years who have worked incredibly hard to reach the final, which is a great honour for all of us," Cummins said.

Looking forward to the showdown, the Aussie all-rounder expressed excitement about facing South Africa.

“We very much look forward to getting together again in England in just a few weeks’ time and the challenge South Africa will present at the home of cricket,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the otherhand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.