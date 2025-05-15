Former Pakistan captain in line for Chief Selector role: sources

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (second from left), Inzamam-ul-Haq (center), and head coach Mickey Arthur observe the pitch during the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on June 14, 2019. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly considering former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for the role of Chief Selector, marking a significant development as the board undertakes a comprehensive overhaul of its cricketing structure.

Earlier, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi conducted a performance review meeting, following which the decision was made to relieve the mentors of their duties.

Mentors Waqar Younis, Shoaib Malik, Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Sarfaraz Ahmed have all been officially dismissed from their mentoring positions.

However, sources confirm that both Misbah and Sarfaraz will continue to serve the PCB in important new capacities, the details of which are expected to be announced soon.

While no official confirmation has been made, a formal announcement is likely in the coming days.

The 37-year-old last represented Pakistan in a Test match in 2023 and boasts a decorated international career across all three formats.

The wicketkeeper-batter is best known for leading Pakistan to the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2017—one of the country’s most celebrated achievements in modern cricket.

Following a brief mentorship stint—now discontinued—Sarfaraz is being considered for a more influential role within the national setup.

PCB officials reportedly value his deep understanding of the current player pool, many of whom he has shared the dressing room with, making him a potentially valuable asset in squad selection and talent development.

The PCB is currently undergoing wide-ranging changes, including potential new captaincy appointments and a reshuffling of the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, former captain Misbah-ul-Haq is among the front-runners to take over as head coach of the Test team.

He previously served as both head coach and chief selector from 2019 to 2021 and is being seriously considered as part of Pakistan’s strategy to revive its red-ball fortunes.

According to sources, the PCB has already begun early planning for the next Test series. However, the appointment of a red-ball head coach is not expected to happen immediately, as discussions are ongoing and several candidates remain under evaluation.

In the meantime, former New Zealand captain Mike Hesson was recently appointed as the new white-ball head coach of the national team.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s next Test series is scheduled for October this year, when South Africa will tour the country for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.