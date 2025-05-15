Randle Stars as Timberwolves Eliminate Warriors in NBA Playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) holds the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) plays defense in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center in Minneapolis on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Julius Randle delivered a stellar performance as the Minnesota Timberwolves secured a dominant 121-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference second-round NBA playoff series, eliminating the former champions.

With the win, the Timberwolves advance to the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year, having taken the series 4-1.

Randle was the standout performer, scoring 29 points on an efficient 13-of-18 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. He received solid support from Anthony Edwards, who contributed 22 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds.

"I just try to do my best to read the game in the best way I can," Randle said. "They threw different coverages at us all series long."

The Warriors were without their talisman Stephen Curry for a fourth straight game after he sustained an injury in Game 1 of the series.

"I don't want to take anything away from what Minnesota just accomplished," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "No sense in even talking about Steph."

Minnesota set the tone early, winning each of the first three quarters with scores of 30-23, 32-24, and 31-25 to take a commanding 21-point lead into the final period.

Golden State mounted a brief rally in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 99-90 with just over seven minutes remaining, but Edwards responded with a clutch three-pointer to halt the momentum and put the game firmly in the Timberwolves’ control.

"There is no satisfaction," Edwards said. "We just got here."

For the Warriors, Brandin Podziemski led the charge with 28 points, while Jonathan Kuminga added 26 — but their efforts weren’t enough to keep the team’s playoff hopes alive.

The Timberwolves will now face the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder series in the conference finals.