PCB likely to replace Shan Masood as Test captain

An undated picture of Pakistan test cricketers. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team appears to be on the verge of a significant leadership change, with reports indicating that Saud Shakeel is likely to be named the new Test captain.

According to sources, the 29-year-old middle-order batter—currently serving as vice-captain—is expected to replace Shan Masood as part of broader structural reforms within Pakistan cricket.

While an official announcement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still awaited, sources suggest that the decision is nearly finalised.

The leadership change comes as the team prepares for its upcoming red-ball assignments and a potential revamp of the Test coaching staff.

Shan, who was appointed Test captain in November 2023, has struggled to deliver consistent results. Under his captaincy, Pakistan played 12 Test matches, winning only three and losing nine.

Pakistan’s journey in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 has been disappointing, with the team finishing ninth on the points table.

They suffered series whitewashes against Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa, and only managed to win two series—against Sri Lanka and England—while drawing a two-match series against the West Indies.

Shan’s inability to produce consistent performances or make impactful tactical decisions has raised concerns among selectors and team management.

In contrast, Saud Shakeel has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most dependable Test batters. Averaging over 50 since his debut, he has impressed with his composure and consistency—qualities the PCB reportedly values for the future of Pakistan's red-ball setup.

His leadership abilities have also been evident in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, where he captained the Quetta Gladiators with maturity. Under his leadership, the Gladiators topped the points table with six wins in nine matches, securing a spot in the playoffs.

This potential change in captaincy is seen as part of a broader reset following Pakistan’s underwhelming WTC campaign.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s next Test series is scheduled for October 2025, when South Africa will tour the country for two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is.