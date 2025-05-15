How much will Pakistan earn from the WTC 2023-25 cycle?

Khurram Shahzad celebrates after taking wicket during the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Centurion on December 28, 2024. - AFP

Pakistan’s journey in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 proved to be a disappointing one, as the team ended the cycle in ninth place on the points table.

The campaign started on a positive note with a 2-0 series whitewash against Sri Lanka, but things quickly went downhill with a string of poor performances.

Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of Australia in an away series, which also marked Shan Masood’s debut assignment as the team’s red-ball captain.

The situation worsened as Pakistan faced a shocking 2-0 home series defeat to Bangladesh, registering an unwanted record under Shan’s leadership. However, the team managed to stage a brief comeback by winning a closely contested three-match home series against England 2-1.

Any hopes of qualifying for the WTC Final were dashed following a demoralizing 2-0 series loss in South Africa. Pakistan concluded their WTC campaign on another low note with a 1-1 draw against West Indies in a two-match series.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced a record-breaking prize pool of USD 5.76 million for the WTC 2023-25 cycle, more than double the amount offered in the previous two editions.

The winners of the WTC Final, scheduled to be played at Lord’s, will receive USD 3.6 million, while the runners-up will earn USD 2.16 million.

Despite finishing at the bottom of the table, Pakistan will still receive USD 480,000 as part of the prize distribution.

India, who finished third, will be awarded USD 1.44 million, while fourth-placed New Zealand will get USD 1.2 million.

England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies, who finished fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth respectively, will receive USD 960,000, USD 840,000, USD 720,000 and USD 600,000.