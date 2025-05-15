Gujrat Titans sign in-form Quetta Gladiators' batter as Jos Buttler's replacement

Jos Buttler of Gujrat Titans play a shot during the 2025 IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 2, 2025, in Ahmedabad. - AFP

Gujarat Titans have secured the services of Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs.

Mendis, who recently featured for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, has been in impressive form.

He scored 143 runs at a strike rate of 168 across five matches, playing a key role as the Gladiators' wicketkeeper-batter before his last appearance on May 7.

The 29-year-old will now join the Gujarat Titans for the IPL playoffs, marking his debut in the league.

Despite entering multiple IPL auctions in the past, Mendis had never been picked up by a franchise until now. He is currently awaiting his visa for India and is expected to link up with the Titans squad by Saturday.

Reports suggest that the 30-year-old opted out of returning to Pakistan for the remainder of the PSL due to safety concerns. With his PSL campaign concluded, the opportunity to participate in the IPL has come as a significant boost to his career.

Jos Buttler’s absence from the IPL playoffs is due to his selection in England’s ODI squad for the home series against West Indies, which begins on May 29—the same day as the IPL playoffs.

While Gujarat already have two wicketkeeping options in Anuj Rawat and Kumar Kushagra, Mendis' current form makes him a valuable addition to the squad.

It is pertinent to mention that the Titans currently sit atop the IPL 2025 points table with eight wins and three losses from 11 matches, holding 16 points and a superior net run rate over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Just one more win will guarantee their place in the playoffs.

For the unversed, the IPL 2025 resumes on May 17 in Bengaluru, with Kolkata Knight Riders facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening clash of the final phase.