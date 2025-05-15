Pakistan announce squad for Asian Athletics Championships

Pakistan five-member squad for the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, Arshad Nadeem (left to first), Shajar Abbas (left to second), Yasir Sultan and Tameen Khan (right). — X/@Muneeb313_

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday announced a compact yet promising five-member squad for the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in Gumi, South Korea, from May 27 to 31.

Leading the national contingent is Olympic and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, who will once again compete in the javelin throw — an event in which he has become a national icon.

This will be his first major outing since his historic triumph at the Paris Olympics.

Joining Arshad in the javelin event is Yasir Sultan, a rising talent eager to make his mark on the continental stage. Together, the duo gives Pakistan a formidable presence in the field events, particularly in the javelin throw, where Arshad has previously brought glory to the nation.

On the track, Pakistan will be represented by Shajar Abbas and Mueed Baloch, both competing in the men’s 400m sprints.

Shajar, widely regarded as Pakistan’s fastest sprinter, has shown consistent improvement over the past year and aims to challenge Asia’s best. Mueed will add depth to the country’s sprinting lineup.

Tameen Khan is the lone female athlete in the squad and will compete in the women’s 100m sprint. Her selection underscores the growing potential of female athletes in Pakistan’s athletics landscape, and the federation is optimistic about her performance.

The Pakistan Athletics Federation has expressed confidence in the selected athletes, emphasising that the goal is not just participation, but also competing for podium finishes.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has, to date, secured a total of eight medals at the Asian Athletics Championships — two gold, three silver, and three bronze. Meanwhile, China currently leads the overall medal tally, followed by Japan in second place.