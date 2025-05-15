Real Madrid edge past Mallorca to delay Barcelona’s title party

Real Madrid's Jacobo Ramon celebrates scoring their second goal with Real Madrid's Jesus Vallejo at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

MADRID: Jacobo Ramón struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Real Madrid edged Mallorca 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday, delaying Barcelona’s coronation as LaLiga champions.

Barcelona were poised to secure the title without playing, but Madrid's last-gasp goal kept the race alive for at least another day.

Mallorca took an early lead in the 11th minute through Martin Valjent, who fired a precise low shot from the right side of the box to stun the home crowd.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, Madrid went into the break trailing 1-0. Mallorca's goalkeeper, Leo Román, produced a series of impressive saves to frustrate the hosts, who enjoyed 72% possession.

Kylian Mbappé brought Madrid level in the 68th minute, linking up brilliantly with Luka Modrić before calmly slotting home to make it 1-1.

As the clock ticked into stoppage time, Madrid’s pressure finally paid off. A defensive lapse by Mallorca allowed Jacobo Ramón to volley in from close range, sealing all three points for Los Blancos.

"Mallorca are a good team. They scored the goal and then dropped off a bit. We had a lot of chances, their goalkeeper played a great game, but in the end we managed to win," unlikely hero Ramon told Real Madrid TV.

"This is inexplicable, I've dreamed about it all my life. This shirt is until the end and there is no better way to score my first goal than like this," he added.

Barcelona remain four points clear at the top with three games in hand and will have the chance to clinch the title on Thursday when they face city rivals Espanyol.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to end the season without a major trophy. Following the conclusion of the campaign, he is set to take over as Brazil’s national team coach, with Xabi Alonso lined up as his successor at the Bernabéu.