ICC unveils record prize pool for WTC Final

South Africa celebrate their victory over Pakistan after white-wash 2-0 Test series win in Cape Town on January 06, 2025. - AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a record-breaking prize pool of USD $5.76 million for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 Final, set to take place at Lords in less than a month.

This is more than double the amount offered in the previous two editions of the championship.

The winners of the Ultimate Test will receive USD $3.6 million, a significant increase from the USD $1.6 million awarded in both 2021 and 2023.

The runners-up will take home USD $2.16 million, up from USD $800,000.

To mark the 30-day countdown to the final, the ICC released a promotional video featuring key players from both teams. South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, and top-order batter Aiden Markram were showcased alongside Australia’s Steve Smith and Travis Head.

The video also included legendary cricketers such as Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn, Matthew Hayden, Mel Jones, Nasser Hussain, Shoaib Akhtar, and Ravi Shastri.

South Africa were the first to seal their place in the final after topping the WTC 2023–25 standings.

Their qualification came on the back of series wins against Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, along with a drawn home series against India.

Australia clinched their spot with a 3-1 triumph over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Their campaign also included a 3-0 sweep of Pakistan at home and series victories away against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

In a statement reflecting on the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship cycle and the anticipation surrounding the upcoming final, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said:

“We have witnessed a very interesting third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, where the finalists were decided only towards the end of the competition.

“The championship has showcased remarkable performances from players of different teams, culminating in a final between these two exceptional squads - a true celebration of cricket.

“I am sure spectators at Lord’s, along with fans tuning in from all over the world, will be treated to some top-class cricket in this revered format when Australia and South Africa take the field less than a month from now.

“On behalf of the ICC, I extend best wishes to the players of both teams in their preparations for the prestigious match.”

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa are eyeing their first-ever ICC trophy, while Australia are aiming to become the first team to win the World Test Championship twice.