England women announce squads for white-ball series against West Indies

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its squads for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, which begins on May 21.

The series will consist of three T20 Internationals followed by three One-Day Internationals, marking the first assignment under new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, currently the No.1 ranked bowler in both ODIs and T20Is, has been left out as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

"Following her knee injury, Sophie is physically not quite at 100 percent yet," said Edwards.

"She is just returned to playing and does not have enough game time under her belt for this series," coach added.

Freya Kemp and Danielle Gibson are also sidelined due to injury. Meanwhile, Lauren Filer, who is returning from a knee injury, remains under continued assessment.

Issy Wong has been recalled to the T20I squad after impressive performances for England Women A in Australia and strong domestic showings. She joins fellow seamer Emily Arlott, who has been selected for both formats and awaits her international debut.

The squad also features the return of batters Alice Davidson-Richards and Emma Lamb for the ODIs, rewarded for their recent form. Tammy Beaumont and spinner Linsey Smith, standout performers in domestic cricket, have been included in both squads.

Young left-arm pacer Mahika Gaur, who toured Australia but did not play, has been called up for the ODI series. However, Maia Bouchier, who featured in last year's Ashes series, was omitted despite a decent international record.

England Women T20I squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell , Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

England Women ODI squad: Alice Davidson-Richards, Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Mahika Gaur , Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith