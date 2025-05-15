PFF postpones Executive Committee elections

Headquarters of the Pakistan Football Federation in Lahore. — Facebook/PFF

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has postponed its much-anticipated Executive Committee elections, originally scheduled for May 20, citing regional tensions and unavoidable logistical challenges.

The elections will now take place on Tuesday, May 27, with Lahore confirmed as the venue for the Extraordinary Congress.

The announcement was made through a letter sent to Congress members on May 14 by Acting General Secretary Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar.

According to the letter, escalating tensions between Pakistan and India have disrupted the travel plans of key international observers from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), whose presence is crucial to ensuring transparency and credibility in the election process.

“These unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances have also caused logistical and administrative challenges that have affected the organisation and coordination of the PFF Extraordinary Congress,” the letter stated.

This election represents a significant turning point for Pakistani football. After nearly six years without an elected leadership—following FIFA's imposition of a Normalisation Committee in 2019—the PFF is finally set to transition to a permanent governing body.

The three confirmed candidates for the PFF presidency are Syed Mohsen Gilani, Taha Alizai, and Haji Zakaullah.

Gilani, a former FIFA development officer, and Alizai, the founder of Karachi United FC, are well-established names in Pakistan’s football circuit. Zakaullah, a relatively new entrant, is reportedly gaining strong support from Punjab.

The disqualification of early frontrunner Zahir Shah last month—following a 10-year ban—has dramatically reshaped the electoral landscape.

The incoming leadership will face numerous challenges, including reviving domestic competitions, launching the long-delayed franchise-style league, and improving the performance of national teams, particularly with the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers currently underway.