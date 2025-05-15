Islamabad United get major boost ahead of remaining PSL 10 matches

Islamabad United players gather to celebrate a wicket during the Pakistan Super league (PSL) 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11, 2025. - PSL

Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis is set to rejoin defending champions Islamabad United for the remaining matches of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

The tournament, which was briefly suspended last week due to rising cross-border tensions with India, is set to resume on May 17 with Karachi Kings facing Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Dwarshuis was selected by Islamabad United in the Gold category during the PSL 10 draft. He made his debut in the marquee league this year and has taken four wickets in five matches so far.

“We are delighted to announce that Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis will be returning to Pakistan for the remainder of HBL PSL X,” Islamabad United stated in a media release.

“A familiar face in red, Ben’s return adds further depth and balance to the star-studded lineup of the Pakistan Super League. We look forward to welcoming him back.”

Before Dwarshuis, South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen and England’s Alex Hales had already confirmed their return to Islamabad United for the remaining matches.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi will host three matches, including a double-header on Sunday, May 18. In the afternoon, Quetta Gladiators will face Multan Sultans, followed by Peshawar Zalmi taking on Lahore Qalandars in the evening.

The final match at the venue will feature defending champions Islamabad United clashing with Karachi Kings on May 19.

After that, the tournament will move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the business end of the competition.

The Qualifier, Eliminator 1, and Eliminator 2 are scheduled for May 21, 22, and 23, respectively, with the grand final set for May 25.

