Former Bangladesh captain likely to join Lahore Qalandars for PSL 10

Former Bangladesh captain and star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is expected to return to competitive cricket by joining Lahore Qalandars for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, a senior official from Lahore Qalandars has confirmed the franchise's interest in acquiring Shakib’s services, although a final agreement has yet to be reached.

“There is interest in him, but nothing is final. We will share updates about our overseas players once everything is confirmed,” the official was quoted as saying.

Shakib has previously featured in the PSL for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bangladeshi all-rounder, who also briefly served as a lawmaker in his country, has not returned to Bangladesh since the collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s government last year.

The former prime minister, known for her autocratic rule, was ousted in a student-led uprising and fled to India via helicopter. Shakib was participating in a domestic T20 tournament in Canada at the time of the political upheaval.

A seasoned campaigner, the left-arm spinner has represented Bangladesh in 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20Is, amassing a remarkable 712 wickets across formats.

His last competitive appearance came in November last year for the Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Meanwhile, PSL 10, which faced a temporary suspension last week due to escalating cross-border tensions with India, is set to resume on May 17.

Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the first match after the resumption.

Rawalpindi will host three matches, including a double-header on Sunday, May 18.

The day will see Quetta Gladiators clash with Multan Sultans in the afternoon, followed by an evening fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

The final game at the venue will feature Islamabad United, the defending champions, against Karachi Kings on May 19.

The tournament will then shift to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, which will stage the crucial final phase of the event.

The Qualifier and Eliminator rounds are scheduled for May 21, 22, and 23, with the grand final set for May 25.