BCB yet to receive NOC request for Mustafizur’s IPL 2025 stint

Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh during a nets session on February 23, 2025 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. - AFP

Delhi Capitals' (DC) signing of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the remainder of IPL 2025 has encountered a hurdle, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirming that it has not yet been approached for a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Typically, the IPL only announces player signings after securing an NOC from the respective home board. However, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury clarified that the board has not received any such request.

"Mustafizur is supposed to go with the team to the UAE according to the schedule," Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

"We have not received any communication from IPL officials. I have also not received any such official communication from Mustafizur either," he added.

The left-arm pacer is part of the Bangladesh T20I squad set to play back-to-back away series against the UAE and Pakistan—fixtures that clash with the IPL schedule.

Just hours after DC announced Mustafizur as a replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk, the left-arm pacer flew to Dubai with the rest of the national squad.

Bangladesh are slated to face the UAE in two T20Is on May 17 and 19, followed by a five-match T20I series in Pakistan on May 25, 27, 30, and June 1 and 3.

These commitments overlap with DC’s final three league matches, scheduled for May 18, 21, and 24. Should DC qualify for the playoffs, the scheduling conflict would further deepen.

If Mustafizur is limited to just three group-stage matches, he could potentially return to join Bangladesh's squad for the Pakistan series starting May 27, depending on the national selectors’ decision.

The 29-year-old will be the third left-arm pace option in the DC lineup, alongside Mitchell Starc and T Natarajan. As the IPL 2025 resumes on May 17, Delhi Capitals remain in contention for a playoff spot.

They currently sit fifth on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches—just one point behind fourth-placed Mumbai Indians, who have played an additional game.

DC's remaining fixtures are against top-four hopefuls Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings.

It is understood that Mustafizur was informed of his selection by Delhi Capitals only on Wednesday. The decision to sign him appears to have been made swiftly, prior to any formal NOC request being submitted to the BCB.