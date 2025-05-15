Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski ruled out of Europa League final

Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski celebrates after Rodrigo Bentancur scores their fourth goal in Premier League on November 12, 2022. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Dejan Kulusevski has been ruled out of the Europa League final as he underwent surgery on his right knee.

Kulusevskis sustained an injury to his right knee during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kulusevski, who has 10 goals and 11 assists to his name, has been Spurs' one of the most consistent players, having played a total of 3449 minutes.

Kulusevski is the latest addition to Spurs' injured players, joining James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall, who are away from action due to respective knee and ankle injuries.

Spurs, who are set to face Manchester United in the Europa League final in a bid to seal UEFA Champions League qualification, confirmed the development and shared that the midfielder would commence his rehabilitation immediately.

"We can confirm that Dejan Kulusevski suffered an injury to his right patella in our Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace last weekend," the club said in a statement.

"Following further specialist consultation, the midfielder has undergone surgery today (Wednesday) and will commence his rehabilitation with our medical staff immediately.

"We're all with you, Deki!"

Spurs are 17th in the Premier League table, one place above the relegation zone and one behind United in 16th.

Both sides have endured dismal league campaigns but could still qualify for next season's Champions League with a victory in Spain.

Spurs have not won a trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008.