Brandon McMullen achieves major ODI landmark during UAE clash

Scotland's Brandon McMullen plays a shot during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match against UAE at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht on May 14, 2025. — Cricket Scotland

UTRECHT: Batting all-rounder Brandon McMullen on Wednesday, became the fastest Scotland batter to score 1000 runs in ODIs.

McMullen achieved the feat during Scotland’s eight-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match here at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd.

The right-handed batter played a pivotal role in leading Scotland to a comfortable victory as he backed his economical bowling figures of 3/48 with a match-winning half-century.

His unbeaten 50-run knock propelled him to breach the thousand-run barrier in the format in just 26th innings, making him the fastest Scottish batter, surpassing James Coetzer, who took 28 innings.

Overall, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman is the fastest batter to score 1000 runs in ODIs, achieving the milestone in just 18 innings.

For his all-round brilliance, McMullen was also adjudged the Player of the Match.

Reflecting on his match-winning performance, McMullen expressed satisfaction in contributing to the team’s success and termed it a ‘massive honour’ to hold the record before expressing his hope that it gets broken in the future.

"Conditions suited me today with the ball," McMullen said. "Very happy to contribute to the team's success today.

"It's been a bit frustrating the past couple of games with the bat, luckily today I went all the way through.

"It's a massive honour and privilege to hold that record and hopefully it gets broken in the future."

For the unversed, Brandon McMullen is also Scotland’s second-highest run-scorer in the ICC Men’s World Cup League 2 with 480 runs in 13 innings, only behind George Munsey, who accumulated 585 runs in 10 innings.