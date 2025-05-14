Ireland name squad for home white-ball series against West Indies

Ireland's Mark Adair celebrates taking a wicket during their third ODI against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on October 7, 2024. — Cricket Ireland

DUBLIN: Cricket Ireland on Wednesday, announced squads for the home white-ball series against West Indies, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

West Indies' first tour of Ireland since 2019 will commence on May 21 with three ODIs, running until May 25.

Top-order batter Paul Stirling will continue to lead Ireland in both formats, with Lorcan Tucker named as his deputy.

The most notable absentee from the ODI squad is Mark Adair, who is still recovering from an injury, but is in contention to return to the fray for the T20Is, which will be played after a two-and-a-half-week hiatus due to the West Indies’ tour of England.

Ireland also named three uncapped players: Cade Carmichael, Tom Mayes and Liam McCarthy, who are likely to make their international debuts.

Carmichael and Mayes are only named in the ODI squad, while McCarthy will feature in both series.

Reacting to the announced squads, national Men's selector Andrew White particularly praised the three uncapped players for showcasing their brilliance on the Ireland Wolves tour of UAE last month.

"Cade Carmichael has been in the pathway for several years now. His talent, stroke play, and resilience were on full display for the Wolves in April, and his rise over the last couple of years is a real demonstration of how consistent performances - and his ability to adapt his game to conditions - have been recognised with an International call-up.

"In a similar vein, two seam bowlers - Liam McCarthy and Tom Mayes - have also been recognised for consistency and demonstrating the ability to step their game up a level at each time of asking. Both players offer something different to the squad - Mayes with his height and accuracy, while McCarthy brings a slightly different dynamic to our attack and will certainly challenge the batters techniques."

Ireland ODI squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young

Ireland T20I squad: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young